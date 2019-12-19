Chinese Vases & Chic Cutlery: This Crockery Store In Himayathnagar Is A City Secret

Fancy big vases that look like they're straight out of a traditional Chinese home? Hidden away from the public eye on the busy streets of Himayathnagar, Aman Crockery House is a small store that stocks all kinds of crockery. But hey, don't let the size fool you because they have a massive collection. As soon as you will walk into the store, you're going to get overwhelmed and spoilt for choice, in a good way. Moving to a new home? Do up your kitchen cabinets with beautiful plates and cups that'll go with the vibe of your house. Love all things? They're got cutlery with designer golden borders that'll add that missing star to your home. Not just that, they also have bowls, glasses, saucers, and plates in all shapes and sizes with many design options to choose from, right from classic solid colours to the ones that look like a painting. Looking for a gifting option? They have a separate section dedicated for just that. From tea cups to tea pots and kettles, you can splurge away at this store. The most eye-catchy part of this store is their China vases. They stand tall and look chic and elegant with floral patterns on them. You'd ideally need big flowers (artificial ones) to go with them but if you can manage to get those, you can deck up the corners of your house or even your living room with a statement vase. Sounds good? Why don't you give this store a look at yourself? Their prices start from INR 500 and can go up to INR 4,999 upwards.