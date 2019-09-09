Hang Out With Suppandi, Learn Creative Writing, Puppetry & More At This Learning Centre

Amar Chitra Katha has opened its first creative learning centre in Hyderabad, and if you grew up reading (and loving) ACK, this is where you can experience the beauty of traditional arts again. Step into the world of Shikari Shambu, and get a glimpse into Vedic Sciences here.

With posters of ACK comics and Tinkle's characters welcoming you into Amar Chitra Katha (ACK) Alive, we cannot think of what's more awesome. This learning centre has been set-up with an intent to teach traditional art forms like Vedic Science & Ethics, performing arts, life skills. People of all age groups can go beyond learning and tread on the self-discovery route. With more than 60 types of skills, you're always on a learning curve. And honestly, there is no single space in the city (or even country) that offers yoga, painting, dance, pottery, embroidery, Indian folk art under one roof.

While you can learn Bhagavad Gita Chantings, you can also dabble in Robotics & Chemistry. Lots of STEM courses are being taught, so the possibilities are endless. They've got a Darzi Corner where you can learn to sew, embroider or head to Anant Pai Room to pick up a theatre workshop. Tansen — music room is where you nail those ragas and musical instruments. Plus, they've got a mini library, diverse art rooms, pottery studio at the centre.

