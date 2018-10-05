Take Your Family To Cayenne & Relish The Amazing Buffet Spread

The buffet spread at Cayenne is amazing, and this sort of a spread goes down great when enjoyed with the family. The restaurant makes for a great choice for anniversary celebrations, considering the moderately spiced food and the near homely preparations for the main course. Not to forget the staff and their service, they do a great job.
Fine Dining
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The number of starters and the food variety on offer. Oh, and it would be great if they could have a personal space for celebrations or enhance the anniversary celebrations with a cake.
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 3,000+
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, and Kids.
