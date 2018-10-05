Take Your Family To Cayenne & Relish The Amazing Buffet Spread

Fine Dining

Cayenne

Hyderabad, Telangana
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Mercure Hyderabad KCP, 6-3-551, Erramanjil, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The buffet spread at Cayenne is amazing, and this sort of a spread goes down great when enjoyed with the family. The restaurant makes for a great choice for anniversary celebrations, considering the moderately spiced food and the near homely preparations for the main course. Not to forget the staff and their service, they do a great job.

What Could Be Better?

The number of starters and the food variety on offer. Oh, and it would be great if they could have a personal space for celebrations or enhance the anniversary celebrations with a cake.

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 3,000+

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, and Kids.

