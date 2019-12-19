Have You Watched A Movie At This New Superplex In Kondapur Yet?

Recliners, chandeliers, and killer food in a movie theatre sound like a plan to you? Great news — AMB Cinemas (Asian Group and Mahesh Babu's joint venture) has finally opened its doors for public and people are already flooding it. And why wouldn't they? This superplex is making movie watching super convenient with features like valet parking, lounge, on-seat service at the press of a button, it can accommodate 1,638 members. In fact, one of the screens only has recliners, and if you love your recliner seats dearly, you've got to make this a constant movie theatre to catch up on flicks. We've heard that unlike other multiplexes, this one aims to have unique and more food options (Yaaaas!). The entire theatre and lobby are designed with stunning chandeliers and it also showcases a popular outfit from Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu. Plus, you can check out a few awards and framed pictures of Mahesh at the venue. While this can make any Mahesh Babu's fan go bonkers, the screens itself are done with the latest technology and have an amazing sound system for a movie lover to go ga-ga about. This seven-screen movie theatre, located in Sarath City Capital Mall, has chosen Robot 2.0 as its first show.

We're definitely watching a movie this weekend. What about you?