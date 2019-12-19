This Cafe In Somajiguda Is A Hidden Gem For Great Food At Pocket-Friendly Prices

Looking for a pocket-friendly place to catch up with your buddies? Satisfy your hunger pangs at this cafe in Somajiguda called Ambitto. Located inside the Katriya Hotel arch, this small but funky cafe has a good enough menu with tasty dishes like pasta, noodles, pizzas, etc. If you're not looking for something fancy to eat and craving for some good comfort food, you will love to hang out at this place. With dim lights, quirky paintings on the wall, and a TV that will keep you updated with sports and music, you can also have heavy meals here if you order rotis, Indian gravy or rice items. If that's the case, then we recommend you have their Mushroom Rice, Hong Kong Chicken, Paneer Chatpat, and Hyderabadi Chicken Curry. You can also get their dishes customised according to your spice tolerance. They have indoor and outdoor seating options for which we give them all the brownie points. Speaking of brownies, their menu also consists of refreshing beverages — from iced teas to chocolate milkshakes. Curious? Go check this place out!

