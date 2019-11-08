Wofl probably is my go-to place to have good North American Breakfasts and Coffees. Located in a peaceful area in Banjara Hills, there’s no hassle for parking or seating as well. The place is cozy with good ambience and good service. My regular orders here are usually the Cheesy Chick waffle, Classic Pancake and a cappuccino. I’ve also tried their tri-Chocolate pancakes and waffles which are a must-try if you are a chocolate lover. The menu is reasonably priced where apart from waffles and pancakes, they also serve pizzas and sandwiches. Overall, my experience here has been great and will surely visit them again.
Wofl's Breakfast Menu Is Simply To Die For, Drop By Now!
