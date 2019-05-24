Enjoy Your Evening At This Serene Place In Jubilee Hills

When you are in search of a place with green trees and more oxygen to breathe to make your deadly evening into a pleasant evening, this place comes into the picture. Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills is a perfect place to spend your evening. A pond with trees surrounding it is a feast to the eyes where you can sit and just breathe. Do nothing but just breathe. You can just relax and watch the beautiful trees and the pond. This place is open only from 4 pm to 6 pm in the evening. I wish you to visit this place and breathe! Remember to just breathe!