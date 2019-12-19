This Organic Cafe Is A Feast To Eyes With Great Ambience & Matka Chai!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Paaka

Lingampally, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nallagandla Tellapur Road, Tellapur, Lingampally, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

The concept of organic setup and green atmosphere is a very special experience where everything you find here is purely organic. This place in Tellapur, is a worth visit. Sit, relax and get yourself a Matka Chai! You will enjoy its beauty if you are a nature lover! There is an organic market which is available every sunday where you can find essential oils, plants and everything eco-friendly. So why wait? Grab your keys and start your drive. Destination: Paaka Cafe

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Cafes

Paaka

Lingampally, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Nallagandla Tellapur Road, Tellapur, Lingampally, Hyderabad

image-map-default