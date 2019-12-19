Love Nature But Hot Weather Keeping You Indoors? Get The Best Of Both Worlds At This Resort

You don't need to make big travel plans to escape into nature anymore. Ananya Eco Resorts in Vanasthalipuram could be your haven if greenery recharges you. The seven-acre property right in the middle of Mahaveer Harina Vanasthali National Park is home to deers and many birds. The rooms are comfy, and the property is super dreamy with outdoor cabanas - think candlelit dinners with crickets singing in the background.

Simply fall asleep to the sounds of nature and wake up to the lovely birds chirping. All rooms come with a sit out area and some of the suites open up to the grazing areas of deers. If you're lucky, you could even spot a deer or two! The place has a spa to help you relax further - their therapists are specialised in treatments like aromatherapy and massages. Head here so mama nature can reset your mind in the lap of luxury.