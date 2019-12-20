This Village Themed Restaurant Is All About To Amazing Desi Food & Yum Desserts!

Food, Village Ambience amidst the highway. We ended up at Ankapur Village and was very happily surprised by their menu. The menu is a very southern village kind of menu like Live Clay Pot Pulav, Ghee Roast Chicken, Gongura Paneer and so on. In the dessert section, they have included Palakollu Junnu and Matka Kulfi which is very different and special. All the items are very nicely cooked and presented. If the craving for a typical village experience and food, one must visit this restaurant.