An Open Terrace With A Pretty Ambiance, This Place Serves Amazing Arabian Food In Town

The Arabian corner is the place in Hyderabad to have mandi in an open terrace and absolute ambience in rooftop setup. Located in Gachibowli. They have floor typical Arabian seatings too. The quality and quantity of the food were extremely good. I was there with a few of my blogger friends for lunch. The staff was so humble and polite. We started with soup and sheesh work. prawns mashawi grill-4/5 Fish mashawi-4/5 Lhasa:5/5😋🤩 this was my favourite during lunch! Laham aqdah-4/5 Dajaj aqdah-5/5 Ruz Bukhari -4/5.,authentic Bukhari 🤩 We ended our lunch the delicious cheese kunafa and basbousah. Which were simply juicy and flavorful and much more to hog on? Do pay a visit to this Arabian cuisine! Perfect place for a huge bunch of friends or family!😀