This Delivery Kitchen Delivers The Best Gourmet Burgers In Town, Order Now!

Hands down the best Burgers in Town. This is a franchise of a popular burger joint newly opened in two different locations, Kukatpally and Gachibowli in Hyderabad. You guys will enjoy the different burgers they have on their menu. All the items are prepared by using gourmet products. Quantity wise and quality-wise the price seems worthy. They also offer amazing sides. Hungry after work? What are you waiting for? Order online from Hardyz. Trust me you will thank me later. I ordered 2 varieties of burgers, One being veg known as the 4 cheese madras curry burger, the other one is nonveg called God of Lamb burger. God of lamb was simply mind-blowing. It is a double patty mutton burger, with juicy patty which is out of the world. Very heavy and a full meal for a person. The veg burger was loved by my mother. Both the burgers were served with sides such as battered potatoes spiced and mayo dips. Loved them. The White wine sauce Chicken panini was super creamy and yummy. Loved the chicken inside. I also ordered the American Fish goujons which were battered fish served with spiced mayo. Loved it. Apart from the above, they've also got great variants of shakes to indulge in. I found something unique which was recommended by them. It is the Basil and Berry Blast Shake. Let me tell you guys this shake is something very tasty and unique I bet you won't find anywhere. Highly recommended.