Tom Kha Chicken Soup Is What You Need On A Chill Winter Evenings!

In the Frame: Tom Kha Chicken Soup at Chubby Cho in Jubilee Hills. The Trend for Asian Cuisine in Hyderabad is not over yet. Chubby Cho which opened almost 5-6 months back, is still the most happening place in Hyderabad when it comes to Pan Asian Cuisine. The craze for Piping Hot Ramen and Other lip-smacking Dishes is getting Better and bigger. I was here Recently and they have launched their New Menu! Some old Items from the New menu are still available, the others have been removed and in their place, they have added different Dishes. As Winter Is approaching, I have started craving for Hot Soups which I really love when the weather is chilled. Tried the Tom Kha Soup for the new menu, it's A Classic Thai Soup made with Coconut Milk and Herbs. Absolutely amazing, slightly strong heat or chilli, aromatic and delicious. Small pieces of chicken, super tender. Creamy and little spicy. You have a different choice to select Chicken /veg / Shrimp. A great start as a Soup, Will be posting the other dishes soon.