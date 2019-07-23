Experience Authentic Arabian Delights At Aazebo

My dinner experience at Aazebo. -Marag (A spicy mutton stew ) with the Heart shape Naan: The marag was very nice. Full-on spice but very balanced. Nicely flavoured and very thin with pieces of meat. The naan was good too. Soft on the inside and mildly crisp on the outside. -Beautifully Plated Mix Mandi - with Mutton, Chicken prawns and Fish. -Mandi is a traditional rice preparation from Yemen. What makes it different is that the meat is first cooked in a tandoor and then boiled with spices. This broth is then used to cook the rice. This ensures that all the juices from the meat flow into the rice too. Topped with the meat, dry fruits and fried onions, the rice is set up on a huge plate. 2-6 people can easily sit down and relish this dish. Unlike the Biryani, it's not heavy nor is it spicy. Goes well with a light tomato curry. If you thought Hyderabad was only about the Hyderabadi Biryani, there's this monster on the streets of Hyderabad now. The dinner was well concluded with - Kubani ka Mitha (Apricot and icecream ) and Double Ka Mitha, Sheerkuma, the lit was icecream ka meeta. The whole ice-cream slab put on a fruit and nut cream n cake based even known as Valime ka dessert an absolutely desi and absolutely fab. If you have a sweet tooth We ended an amazing dinner with Saudi champagne.