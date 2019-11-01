Aazebi Has Opened Up Its Second Outlet & We Can't Keep Calm!

Aazebo has opened up its second outlet in Tolichowki. Situated opposite to Pista house, it offers two sitting spaces. One for casual dining and one for fine dining. My experience with this outlet was quite good. For appetizers, I had their Grilled fish, Aazebo special faham chicken and Non-veg mix platter. This is perhaps the only place wherein I liked all the appetizers. The aazebo special faham chicken was my personal favourite. The margination was top notch and the chicken was actually the best that I ever had. Another thing which I liked was their crispy chicken. It is indeed a must-try. For mains, I had their Aazebo special mutton mandi. The mandi consisted of Juicy mutton and mutton roos on a bed of fragrant, rich rice which was full of nuts. The mutton was super tender and the portion size was also enough for me and my pals. To end things on a sweet note, I had tried out their Fruit ka meetha. It comprised a fresh slice of plum cake which was topped with the whole brick of vanilla ice cream. The entire dessert was accompanied by fresh fruits and cream. The dessert was quite heavy but was up to the mark. All in all, if you want to try out authentic Arabian food, then this is the right place to be.