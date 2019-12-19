Fond Of Thai Recipes? This Place Cannot Be Missed!

I have an obsession with food, only when they’re done right. All thanks to FoodGarten who served it perfect. Surprisingly Food Garten serves some really tasty and presentable dishes on the table. We tried out dishes like: Nachos- Cheese Overloaded Chicken Pop- Indian Spicy Takoyaki- Paneer Takoyaki- Chicken PadThai- Egg Cold Crape- Berries & Cream Kao-Pad Tom-Yum Premium Fluffy Souffle- Nutella's World Bingsu- Mixed Fruit Regular Smoothie- Watermelon Italian Soda- Orange All of them were too yum. Location: Car Khana Drive-In, Banjara Hills📍 Do visit ✔️