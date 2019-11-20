Chinese, Thai & Seafood: Take Your Tastebuds On A Culinary Trip To Asia At This Restaurant

Love trying new cuisines? For an Asian culinary experience in Hyderabad, grab a table at Aromas Of China in City Centre Mall. Located amidst the hustle-bustle of Banjara Hills, you can tuck into Thai and Chinese dishes with near-to-perfect flavours. We like the fact that this place has a no-nonsense ambience with minimalistic lightings and cultured art on the walls.

Specialising in seafood, you cannot miss out on their Spicy Rainbow Seafood Soup, Crabmeat Fritters, Lat-Mai-Kai along with bamboo rice. Some dishes might be spicy, so they do customize the spice levels according to your preferences. Phew! And if you bite into something hot, quench your thirst by sipping their special mocktails like Gold Medalist, Basil Surprise, and Holiday Isle. They serve big portions which are filling, but you have to end your meal with their fried ice cream. Yup, you've read that right!

