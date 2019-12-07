Get Embroidered Shawls & Scarves From This Store In Laad Bazaar

You know winter is already here and I can feel the chills as I write this. If you're looking for stoles or shawls to drape yo'self like a boss, we found you just the store. In fact, it's pocket-friendly too so you don't have to break a bank. Asgari Matching Centre in Laad Bazaar is all about floral stoles and embroidered shawls. These folks bring in pieces from different parts of the country, and depending on your budget or colour preference, they'll bring out stuff from their stock. Their best selling pieces are their embroidered shawls that come in solid colours like bright green, lemon yellow, purples, and blacks. These can be paired with plain kurtas, and you're good to go. They've got floral printed stoles and lace scarves too. The price range across the store begins at INR 250.