At Brickwood, Cover Your Taste Buds Under The Blanket Of Cheese

Brickwood: This almost hidden joint Cafe serves Pizza cooked in a traditional method which the owner personally learnt while living in Europe. Sounds interesting right? Not just that the Pizzas here are decorated with internationally-sourced ingredients, their in-house desserts and signature monstrous milkshakes also makes for pretty instagrammable pictures. Loaded Pulled Cheesy Garlic Bread was a sight to devour. The imported mozzarella was beyond its quantity and we loved getting down and dirty with this plump and buttery Garlic Bread. Veggie Blast Pizza dotted with fresh veggies layered with Marinara got our tummy rumbling. Aglio Olio Pizza tickled my taste buds in every sense. Loaded with cheese and some garlic, the thin crust shone through every bite. Though pasta was an embodiment of fresh mix sauces that was finished with parmesan, the absence of Garlic Bread had hit me hard.