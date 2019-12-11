Kurtis, Shararas & Anarkalis With Pendants: This Store Has Everything Desi Under A Budget

If you're anywhere near Himayathnagar or Hussain Sagar for that matter, you can check out Aura Collections in Lower Tank Bund. This tiny boutique located near Ramakrishna Math has the daintiest collection of gowns, kurtis, and anarkalis. With the shaadi season in full swing and for the upcoming Sankranti, you can splurge on layered long kurtis with attached pendants and pastel anarkalis with embroidery near the neckline. Apart from that, you will find elegant dress materials, semi-stitched too, that are both regular wear and party wear. We've spotted all the latest designs, and they update their stock frequently, so you won't get anything drab. Eager to join the sharara bandwagon? Whites, pinks, yellows, they have shararas that can be altered to fit you like a glove, just like all of their outfits. The price range starts from INR 2,000 upwards.