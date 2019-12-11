Sweet Tooth? Fix Your Sweet Cravings At This New Ice Cream Parlour In Gachibowli!

Gelatissimo clears makes to know the difference between the ice creams and the gelatos. We had amazing Gelatos. They even have different desserts apart from the Gelatos like brownies, crepes, pancakes and many more. Our personal favourite is the Bonsai Brownie, the Bengali Rasmalai and the crepes. Visit this place for some amazing Gelatos and desserts. They have almost 100 varieties of Gelatos. They have their own preparation machine for the Gelatos.