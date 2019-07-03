Authentic Telugu Cuisine At This Restaurant In Jubilee Hills!

The entry of the place itself gives an authentic feel of our own village theme and make us remember the old times generations. Krishnapatnam is nostalgic with its own creative ambience decorated with beautiful arts, sarees and some swings which take us to our childhood memories of the village where we swing in our home. I really loved the concept of the swings as in for the kids. They definitely enjoy the seating. Service: The staff was damn friendly and were always nearby to make sure we are having a good time. Soup: 1. Chicken Soup: The soup was really good with its own Indian spices and big chunks of chicken. It justified the name of the place with all the Telugu version. Starters: 1. Korameenu Fish Fry: Firstly wanna appreciate the chef, for no oil as it was deep fry dish. It tasted so damn good. 2. Mamsam Vepudu: One of my most favourite dish of mutton starter, the spiciness was so good and perfect. 3. Gongura Mamsam Vepudu: Definitely don't forget to try this dish. Loved the tenderness and spicy flavour. Gongura was complimenting the meat, perfectly loved it. 4. Prawns: It does not taste like a regular one though quite different from other places, but it was good. I just made my own fusion with the prawns mixed them with the gongura gravy. I loved the combo. Do try it. Main course: Butter naan, Garlic naan with three variety of gravies. 1. Chettinad Chicken: Best among them. I just loved the consistency and softness of the chicken. 2. Telangana Mutton Curry: It tasted good but I could not stop myself having Chettinad. 3. Keema Biryani: Mild spicey and apt for the taste buds. Desserts: Malai Sandwich: Presentation was really good and it tasted similar to chamcham. Also enjoyed the nuts on the top which were finely chopped. Overall, the best place to visit for the authentic Telangana and Andhra style food, but need to increase their spice level more. 💛