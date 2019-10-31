Looking For Hyderabadi Nizami Cuisine, This Restaurant Has Got You Covered!

If you're looking for having some freshly prepared authentic Hyderabadi Nizami Cuisine, Biryani Ghar is just the place. From Biryanis to Double ka Meetha, this restaurant serves it all. It's got a beautiful and serene ambiance, and the staff is the most courteous I've come across. The owner himself is the chef and prepares absolutely mouth-watering dishes. In frame: TANGDI KEBABS: This succulent meat dish was totally drool-worthy, with its beautiful mild flavors. CHICKEN TIKKA: This too was perfectly cooked and the flavors came out really well. PANEER TIKKA: A perfect option for spice lovers, this was a delicious dish. DOUBLE KA MEETHA AND ALMOND PHIRNI: Both the desserts were really scrumptious, and had just the perfect balance of sweet. The double ka meetha dessert is the best I've had so far and was super moist and delicious. The Phirni bowl was just as yummy. CHICKEN TAHARI: A beautifully flavourful dish with Chicken Tangdi pieces. CLAY POT BIRYANI: Best Biryani I've had till date. Beats many popular Biryani places with the beautifully infused spices. SULEMANI CHAI: This is black tea with a mint infusion. The flavor is just perfect in balance and is the perfect end to a heavy and scrumptious meal! The absolutely marvelous Nizami ambiance.