Authenticity, Perfect Ambience & Delish Food At Mirchis

Mirchi's is situated at the hustling IT end of the city Hyderabad. As various restaurant thrive their way to mark their territory, Mirchi's has crafted their way by bringing in the authentic Andhra Cuisine at our service. The place is quite vibrant with n no. of plants placed inside. The symmetry of these plants and the beautiful lights will cheer up your mood. Definitely a mood lifter ambience this place has. Was here on an evening to have dinner with friends. Started with some mocktails, among that Green Apple Mojito is a must-try, along with virgin Mojito and Cranberry Mojito. For starters had * Kodi sixer, it was okayish, could be improved, should be boneless. * Fish fry, a must-try if you love to fish, fish was very fresh. * Karivepaku Kodi vepudu, this was decent * Godavari royyala vepudu, since the prawns weren't fresh, didn't like the dish. In the veg starters had authentic * Alasandha vadalu and Mokkajonna vadalu: These two were awesome, highly recommended. Especially with the chutney which was served with it, the taste excelled. For the Main course had Telangana mutton curry and Rayalavari chicken curry. The taste of these curries was good but the salt content was a higher node. This could be taken care of. Rest all was good. In the main course also tasted Raju gari Kodi pulao, this was decent. But totally loved the Nellore Kodi pulao, this is highly recommended upon the visit to Mirchis. Also loved the Ulavacharu veg pulao. The star of the night was the dessert here. Mirchis Delight, this was beetroot halwa served with vanilla icecream. The halwa was not only yummy, but the sweetness was also well balanced as it was served with ice cream, it wasn't overly sweet. Love the curation of it. Overall Ambience is good Food is 3.5/5, recommended. Happy Eating