Say No More To Boring Blouses, Dresses & Dupattas With Zari Borders From This Store

B. Laxmichand Jariwala in Old City will quirk up all your plain blouses and dresses with their zari borders. Located in Laad Bazaar, this store houses aisles and aisles of zaris. Whether you are looking for simple lace borders or elaborate embroidered one, they've got them all. Love motifs, florals, and paisleys? Go for the embroidered borders. Are simple cotton ones with bright green and red embroidery your thing? The store has a limited collection but a lovely one at that. We're loving the medium-sized zaris with golden floral designs. From intricate designs of palaces to plain coloured ones, there is so much that you won't stop gawking at them. The price range begins at INR 200 for nine metres.