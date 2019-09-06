An Open Garden Cafe With Some Amazing Finger Food & Drinks In Jubilee Hills

Cafes

Zozoz Pizzeria

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

8-2-293/82-A/873-A, Road 45, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Zozoz Pizzeria is just very green! You will find trees, plants, rocks everywhere. It is slightly different from normal cafes, it has Huge Buddha Statue too. Such a peaceful place it is. They have got a limited menu but everything is worth a try. The food we ordered, Half & Half Pizza - In the name itself, you can understand what half and half is. You get different toppings on different sides of pizza. Full pizza - Just like a regular Pizza with toppings. Mozzarella Sticks - Cheese Inside is so good. You can literally make the best cheese pull video with it. French Fries - No introduction needed, They will give you a basket full of fries with Mayo sauce. Garlic bread - I bread was so soft inside and crispy on the outer layer with a good amount of garlic butter. Cold Coffee, Coffee Frappe - I didn’t find much difference in both the drinks. They were almost same but tasted so good with enough amount of coffee and sugar. Service - They have a kind of self-ordering system, You can go to their kitchen then take a menu paper and tick whatever you want. They have free wifi too.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

