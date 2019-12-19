Buy Quirky Skirts, Tops, Jackets & Co-Ord Sets From This Tiny Store In Abids On A Budget

Are you in awe with everything women wear in K-pop videos? This tiny store in Abids has aisles of quirky clothes stacked up. Near Little Flower High School in Chirag Ali Lane, Balikaa is one of the many stores there that sell clothes sourced from China and Bangkok. There's nothing fancy about the store but they've got a decent collection of tops, dressed, jackets, shrugs and jeans. Often crowded, you will be shown clothes one after the other by their sales person. What can you expect? We picked a few co-ord sets (white top and mustard pants), some cute tops, and faux leather jackets. Have a party to go to? They have a cocktail dresses that'll sort you out. Think of ruffles and lots of butterfly sleeves. We also spotted some quirky denim skirts and suede skirts that look straight out of a runway. Priced decently, their everyday tops start from INR 799 and go till INR 1,200 and upwards. They regularly stock up a new collection so you might not find the same outfits during your second visit. And one more thing, for a tiny shop, they have a trail room which is great.