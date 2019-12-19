Beer Mugs To Unicorns For Balloons, This Store Will Make Celebrations More Fun

Regular balloons are so yesterday. We're moving towards themed balloons and the ones that can sing melodies for our parties. Wondering where to get them? Balloons Unlimited is your shop.
Mommas and bridesmaids, we found you a store that'll supply all your party props and decor needs. Balloons Unlimited in Madhapur caught our eye with its beer mug balloons on the display. On sauntering in, we found ourselves in a balloon paradise with varieties like cool emojis, satin hearts (Whaaat?), minions, and stars. The starting price of a balloon is INR 6 and it can go up to INR 799. Bridesmaids and mommas are sure to hit a treasure trove with the vast collection of balloons, props. As a matter of fact, we can get a party vibe to a room just under INR 3,000.
These balloons come well-packed with instructions right behind the package. So, getting that unicorn balloon in proper shape isn't a hard task, eh?
The service at the store was rather slow and we could do with some help (And all deets) while picking props and balloons for our partaaay.
