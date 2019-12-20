Peri Peri Cashew Butter To Vegan New-Tella: These Spreads Are Too Good To Handle

img-gallery-featured
Food Stores

Banter Kitchen

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

Ditch all those unhealthy and regular spreads for Banter Kitchen. This homegrown brand is run by Ruchika Agarwal, and they whip up a range of nut butters. Having studied and worked in different parts of the world, when she moved home, the lack of options to maintain a balanced lifestyle led her to kickstart Banter Kitchen. Ruchika is someone who loves discovering new cafes and is always in search of her soul food; she is often found climbing hills and gawking at the sunsets, when she isn't working, of course. She understands the crux of eating healthy and believes in a green lifestyle. And that's exactly what you get here.

Free from preservatives and completely vegan and gluten-free, Banter uses nuts and natural ingredients to make naturally-flavoured butter. As of now, you can get a taste of their Peri Peri Cashew Butter (so good), different types of peanut butter, almond butter, vegan new-tella, and types of almond mylk. If you enjoy snacking between meals but often worry about eating something unhealthy, you've got to try these spreads. Priced between INR 150-200, these products are delivered within 24 hours to two days.

Pro-Tip

You can slide into Banter's Instagram DMs for placing an order or buy it from Propshop24. In Hyderabad, they also stock up at The Chalet, The Gallery Cafe, Torque Fitness, and Nutra C. 

Food Stores

Banter Kitchen