Peri Peri Cashew Butter To Vegan New-Tella: These Spreads Are Too Good To Handle

Ditch all those unhealthy and regular spreads for Banter Kitchen. This homegrown brand is run by Ruchika Agarwal, and they whip up a range of nut butters. Having studied and worked in different parts of the world, when she moved home, the lack of options to maintain a balanced lifestyle led her to kickstart Banter Kitchen. Ruchika is someone who loves discovering new cafes and is always in search of her soul food; she is often found climbing hills and gawking at the sunsets, when she isn't working, of course. She understands the crux of eating healthy and believes in a green lifestyle. And that's exactly what you get here.

Free from preservatives and completely vegan and gluten-free, Banter uses nuts and natural ingredients to make naturally-flavoured butter. As of now, you can get a taste of their Peri Peri Cashew Butter (so good), different types of peanut butter, almond butter, vegan new-tella, and types of almond mylk. If you enjoy snacking between meals but often worry about eating something unhealthy, you've got to try these spreads. Priced between INR 150-200, these products are delivered within 24 hours to two days.