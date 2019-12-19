Tops, Bottoms & Accessories: This Indian Clothing Brand Is Helping Men Get Their Basics Right

A crisp white tee or a crisp black tee goes a long way. Basic pieces are so versatile, they can make or break any look. And it's especially true for men, amirite? Basics Life has collections for spring, summer, fall, and winter and men, you can score shirts, jackets, cargo pants, and trousers. Going for a casual look? Head over to Forum Sujana Mall in Kukatpally and grab a couple of solid t-shirts and denim and run to the trail room. They also have an elaborate collection of shirts, from checkered to stripes, that can make for great work wear.

Tis' the season of layering, so jacket-up boys! We recommend you to get yourself some reversible jackets that you can style for any style, any day. You can also score cargo pants, trousers, khakis, track pants, shorts, and accessories like sunglasses, socks, and wallets to complete your look.