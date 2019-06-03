Basket Chicken Biryani At This Cute Little Place

Our lives are like Biryani. We, Human, have a lot of dum (Potential). The only thing that we need to do is Cook the Biryani to Perfection. One of the Flavourful and Aromatic Biryanis I've had, presented in a Basket. Good Quality of rice and The chicken was Cooked very Perfectly also the Garam Masalas were added right to perfect. Served along with Salad, Raitha, Mirchi ka Saalan and Chicken Curry. A Delicious Biryani from an Amazing Place. Must check out Beyond Flavours!