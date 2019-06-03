Our lives are like Biryani. We, Human, have a lot of dum (Potential). The only thing that we need to do is Cook the Biryani to Perfection. One of the Flavourful and Aromatic Biryanis I've had, presented in a Basket. Good Quality of rice and The chicken was Cooked very Perfectly also the Garam Masalas were added right to perfect. Served along with Salad, Raitha, Mirchi ka Saalan and Chicken Curry. A Delicious Biryani from an Amazing Place. Must check out Beyond Flavours!
Basket Chicken Biryani At This Cute Little Place
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Also On Beyond Flavours
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)