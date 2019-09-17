Oh, Sweet Pea! Bath & Body Works Is Now Delivering To Hyderabad & We're Overjoyed

Remember all those days when we'd request our friends in other states or the USA to bring us all the goodness from Bath & Body Works. Not anymore. Because BBWorks has just started delivering to Hyderabad, and we are happy shoppers. Whether you are all about Japanese Cherry Blossom or Mad About You, the beautiful tubes and bottles are beckoning you (and us too). Warm Vanilla Sugar on your mind? Order a bath fizzy, and you are in for a home spa.

We are already eyeing all those body mists and with shaadi season right around the corner, we're toying with the idea of picking all those gift sets, and CocoShea products for us. With all the aromatherapy and travel-sized packs available, we know where to splurge our salary already. What about you?