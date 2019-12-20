Live The Beach Life In Vizag By Planning A Stay At This Hut-Style Resort Overlooking The Sea

When in Vizag, why not live the beach life, right? Though it's a booming city, staying in Bay Leaf Resort will show you the greener side of the city. Surrounded by coconut palms and overlooking the sea, this beautiful resort boasts 10 laid-back cottage huts with all the amenities for a comfortable stay.

We're digging the rustic vibe thanks to the thatched roofs, and the fact that these huts come with a swimming pool and individual sitting area adds to the relaxation. Coming down with your fam? Spacious rooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, large beds, and minimal decor — you can kickstart your touristy plans from a serene spot. Can't start your day without a hearty breakfast? Well, lucky for you, you can tuck into delicious free breakfast.

This resort also has an island-style restaurant which serves Indian as well as continental delicacies including regional dishes, and an ayurvedic spa that offers beauty and wellness treatments. FYI, this spa resort is a six-minute walk away from Sagar Nagar Beach.

