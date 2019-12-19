Be Your Own MasterChef By Picking Sauces & Organic Produce From This Gourmet Store

Do you sometimes, maybe on Sundays, want to don your chef's hat and whip up gourmet for your fam? If you're looking for gourmet produce and ingredients and unable to find them at any supermarket, get to Pangea Gourmet Store in Jubilee Hills. Whether you're looking for figs or shiitake mushroom, truffle cheese or cold cuts, the store is a paradise for food and cooking lovers. It houses more than 2,000 products that are exported from all parts of the world including Europe, so watch out for those rare pasta sauces and also chocolate. Dessert lovers cannot skip the area where all the brownie, fudge mixes are kept. But if you take your meat super seriously, indulge in turkey, sausages, salami. With a section dedicated only for Keto diet products, Pangea caters all our dream food products under one roof. Although the prices can leave a hole in your pocket, an occasional splurge is well worth it. The store peeps are helpful, and if you're stuck somewhere or looking for a specific product (or its alternative), they can guide you. So, don't be shy, and ask for that exotic mushroom or cheese. Done with shopping? Check out the next door neighbour, Aura Cafe, to tuck into pizza and coffee.