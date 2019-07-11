With Beautiful Bar Counters & Amazing Food, Stop By This Place In Hitech City

Talasa, new place at the juncture of Hitech city and Madhapur grabbed many eyeballs recently. The place was a Lil congested but was perfectly utilised with aww-looking bar counters and wall paintings. There’s also a little open-air kinda place which augurs well with cool weathers. Just like all other places in the proximity, this one too isn’t a party going sort of place. Rather it’s best suited for small peaceful meets with breezy music. The talking point of the place is definitely its food. The menu is quite large with several cuisines. Starters were spot on except they were a Lil less spicy. The main course didn’t disappoint at all. Desserts were not really up to the mark. Wasabi chicken: This Green tinged chicken (Tikka kind of) was soft and tender but the flavour is not for everyone. Roasted sliced lamb: The Best starter of the lot. Perfectly spiced up Small mutton slices and Pineapple addition multiplied its taste. Malai Broccoli skewers: Broccoli with malai was fresh and juicy. But clove-powder was a little extra. Jerk Fish tikka: Nicely cooked fish works as a perfect complement for your cocktail. Chicken Double-decker burger: This humongous burger comes with two layers of the patty, cheese that fills your soul and it's just perfect. Chicken tikka pizza: Cheeseeeee and thin crust. Need I say more? One of the best. Triple schezwan noodles: Surprisingly, this tasted very yummy! Would recommend it for filling your tummy. Seasonal fruit margarita: One of the best cocktails I've had. Watermelon was the seasonal fruit and it was a perfect blend. Cosmopolitan: The usual cocktail but is the show-stopper of cocktails All in all, cool place to hang out, a worthy place to eat.