Pop By This Brewery For Their Yum Mocktails & Starters!

So been here as everyone suggested. Trust me the best place around jubilee hills its called Repete Brewery and Kitchen. The mocktails were very yummy and veg and non veg starters were very yummy and filling too. Mostly recommended: cheese fingers Golden fried baby corn Basil chicken cooked in country clay oven Double fried roasted crispy lamb
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
₹500 - ₹1,000
Big Group
