Pop By This Brewery For Their Yum Mocktails & Starters!

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

Repete Brewery & Kitchen

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

644, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

So been here as everyone suggested. Trust me the best place around jubilee hills its called Repete Brewery and Kitchen. The mocktails were very yummy and veg and non veg starters were very yummy and filling too. Mostly recommended: cheese fingers Golden fried baby corn Basil chicken cooked in country clay oven Double fried roasted crispy lamb

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group

Breweries

Repete Brewery & Kitchen

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

644, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default