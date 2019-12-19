Spacious Rooms & A Private Garden: This Villa Near ORR Is Perfect For A Green Staycation

If you're like us and are always on a lookout to escape the city's hustle-bustle, this might end your search. This four-bedroom villa located on the outskirts of the city near the ORR is secluded, calm, and green (literally). Thinking of a family or friends reunion or visiting Hyderabad for all things touristy? This beautiful villa can accommodate 10 guests and it's fully equipped with all the essential modern amenities like WiFi, a stocked kitchen, parking, AC, etc. Sleek, contemporary furniture, minimalistic wall decor, and big French windows for maximum ventilation.

If you're having security concerns, you should know that this duplex villa is located inside a safe gated community. Rest assured, it's going to be fine. What's more? This space comes with a small garden to host private events with your fam and a lot of walking area surrounded by lush green trees. We're thinking of taking in a lot of fresh air and it's a great idea. FYI, the host, Jyothi, will arrange for a house help if you're planning to stay for more than a day. Sounds good, doesn't it?