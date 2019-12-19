Beauty & The Boots: Have You Shopped From This Famous Footwear Store In Abids?

Payal Footwear is an unmissable two-story shop on the Abids main road that could be your new one-stop destination for shoes and accessories. Browsing through the store, we found fancy sandals that we could picture going flawlessly with our festive outfits. Whether your style is glam or chic, there are all kinds of soles here. For professionals who like their shoes to be just as classy as them, you must not miss the collection on the second floor which has flat ballerinas, faux leather boots, classic pumps, and wedges in neutral & dark colours. If you’re a party animal, high heels and boots are plenty, in blue, maroon and offbeat colours like dirty green. For street and casual wear, slip in sneakers with cute stripes and floral prints can never go wrong! There’s a section for slippers and kids shoes as well. Apart from footwear, they have vibrantly embroidered potlis that you can carry with ethnic attire, and edgy bags to make you look like the diva you are.