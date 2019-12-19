Brides, Say Hello To This Studio With Beautiful Indo-Western Outfits For Your Trousseau

All of us want to live the Bollywood Bride dream - complete with a heavily embroidered lehengas, beautiful updos, and flawless makeup. With trends changing from time to time, brides have become active participants in the wedding celebrations - which means we need practical, manageable, yet stunning outfits for all our wedding shenanigans.

Enter Behind The Seams India - this designer duo is committed to making your life easier by designing the most beautiful Indo-Western outfits that up your style quotient, without compromising on comfort. Think dhoti-sarees, beautiful cocktail gowns in pastels that you can dress up or down, embellished kurta co-ord sets that you can mix and match - all made with super-comfy fabrics that you can rock at a beach wedding, even on a hot day. With a range that starts at Rs 12,000 - the idea is to splurge on pieces you can repeat in multiple ways, so your wedding outfits don’t sit in the closet permanently after you’ve worn them just once.

