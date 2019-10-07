Sure we do love our dose of pizza and pasta, but there's nothing that can beat comfort food. And if Andhra thalis with pappu, paramannam, garelu are all that you're craving, go eat these thalis in Hyderabad.
Head Over To These Restaurants For Andhra Thalis
The Spicy Venue
We have to talk about The Spicy Venue when it comes to good Andhra food. The Andhra Thali comes with various dishes, but our favourites are dal, Pacchi Pulusu, and curry of the day. Located in Jubilee Hills, the place is usually crowded, and we suggest reserving a table in advance. Also, don’t forget to end your meal with an Apricot Delight.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Minerva Coffee Shop
The 90’s kids will know, that our childhood has been all about this place. A breakfast outing to Minerva on Sundays was why we loved our Sundays. Minerva never fails and this place in Somajiguda serves simple and great food, that will certainly remind you of home. Please note that the Thalis are served only in the afternoons from 12 pm to 3 pm.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Aromas Of Andhra
The name says it all. If you are looking for authentic Andhra food, this is your place. They have three types of thali which are Sakahara Bhojanam (Veg Thali), Andhra Bhojanam (Non-Veg Thali), and Rayalavari Bhojanam (Rayalaseema Thali). All three thalis have your favourite Andhra food and come in jumbo quantities. You can also try their Bahubali Thali, or challenge that foodie friend to demolish this one.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Abhiruchi
Located in Madhapur, this place is known for epic Biryani. But only regular go-ers will know how good the Vegetarian Thali is. This is not an exclusive thali, but has really good comfort food. The dal, bhindi, pickles and everything served are on point. Please note that the thalis are available only in the afternoons and not available on Sundays.
- Price for two: ₹ 850
Kakatiya Deluxe Mess
Kakatiya in Ameerpet serves one of the best Andhra meals in Hyderabad. And it’s quite pocket-friendly. The podi with ghee and hot rice is one of the best things we’ve ever had and we are running to this place already. Do note that it is super crowded and we don’t want you all waiting in a queue like us.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Rayalaseema Ruchulu
If you are having those cravings for spicy Rayalaseema food, this place is your destination. With several outlets across the city, they serve terrific thalis. They have Rayalaseema Veg Thali, Rayalaseema Chicken, Mutton, and Fish Thalis. We love the spicy Rayalaseema curries and who can miss the local specialties – Ragi Sangati and Jonna Rotte.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Subbayya Gari Hotel
Subbayya Gari Hotel is the city’s absolute favourite, when it comes to thalis and authentic Andhra food. There are two types of thalis – Adult Thali and Kids Thali. And, how can anyone forget, the popular Butta Bhojanam? From pulihora and fried rice to pappu and rasam, they serve up a lot of dishes. We love their Punugula Curry, perugu vada too. They have four outlets in the city now – Kukatpally, Kondapur, Ameerpet, and Malakpet.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
