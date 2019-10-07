Head Over To These Restaurants For Andhra Thalis

The name says it all. If you are looking for authentic Andhra food, this is your place. They have three types of thali which are Sakahara Bhojanam (Veg Thali), Andhra Bhojanam (Non-Veg Thali), and Rayalavari Bhojanam (Rayalaseema Thali). All three thalis have your favourite Andhra food and come in jumbo quantities. You can also try their Bahubali Thali, or challenge that foodie friend to demolish this one.

