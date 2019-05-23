Best Breakfast Buffets With A Combination Of Indian & Global Delicacies

The Breakfast Buffet at Ohri's Eatmor is that shrine to soul food. A beautiful combination of Indian and Global Breakfast delicacies seem to get your breakfast plate overflowing. From piping Idlies to the crispy Dosa to the humble Vegetable Upma to the handsome Paratha, the Indian Breakfast is spreading desi happiness. In case your palate is looking for something beyond the regular, an array of Pancakes or French Toasts served with maple syrup and cinnamon sugar swears to make your morning good! Before the madness of the day begins, you can sit quietly and relish freshly baked delicatessen of Croissants, Doughnuts and Danish Pastries.