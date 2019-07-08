Film Nagar Has Some Of The Best Brownies Waiting To Be Savoured!

In the Frame: Walnut Brownie with Ice Cream in Guilt Trip. You would be amazed by what you can give up, lose, or break and yet still be a person who gets happy over brownies. Best Brownie: Honestly, this was the Best I've had. So gooey and Well baked. Absolutely Hot and Fresh with a giant Scoop on Vanilla Ice cream and Chocolate Sauce. This was Truly a Heaven and Perfect Dessert to end the day with heavy meals. Would Highly Recommend to everyone. Location: Guilt Trip, Film Nagar. Ratings: Infinity 🌟 s Price: 110/- (Very reasonable) .