Film Nagar Has Some Of The Best Brownies Waiting To Be Savoured!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Guilt Trip

Film Nagar, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

30-A, Near Indian Oil, Road 5, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

In the Frame: Walnut Brownie with Ice Cream in Guilt Trip. You would be amazed by what you can give up, lose, or break and yet still be a person who gets happy over brownies. Best Brownie: Honestly, this was the Best I've had. So gooey and Well baked. Absolutely Hot and Fresh with a giant Scoop on Vanilla Ice cream and Chocolate Sauce. This was Truly a Heaven and Perfect Dessert to end the day with heavy meals. Would Highly Recommend to everyone. Location: Guilt Trip, Film Nagar. Ratings: Infinity 🌟 s Price: 110/- (Very reasonable) .

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family.

Cafes

Guilt Trip

Film Nagar, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

30-A, Near Indian Oil, Road 5, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

image-map-default