Order These Amazing Brownies From This Place In Banjara Hills!

Have ordered the 'classic chocolate brownie' box a few weeks back from Euphoria. The actual cost was INR 250/- but with some discounts from Zomato, got it for just INR 149/- Fallen in love with the outside crusty and inside gooey brownies. I cannot control myself from having just one per day. I reheated a few for the next 2-3 days, though the freshness was lacking, the taste remained the same. Cannot think of any other place to order brownies. Highly recommended! PS - keeping the box to repurpose.