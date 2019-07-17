This Cute Cafe Serves Delicious Food At An Affordable Price

Cafes

Coffee Cup

Secunderabad, Telangana
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

E-89, 1st Floor, Above Canara Bank, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Coffee Cup's food is delicious. I ordered the mint mojito and brownie shake, nachos, veg platter, white sauce pasta, paneer sizzler, blueberry cheesecake jar, and a sundae. Everything that we ordered was delicious and moreover, it is pretty reasonable with great interiors and also an outdoor seating area.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

