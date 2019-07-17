The Coffee Cup's food is delicious. I ordered the mint mojito and brownie shake, nachos, veg platter, white sauce pasta, paneer sizzler, blueberry cheesecake jar, and a sundae. Everything that we ordered was delicious and moreover, it is pretty reasonable with great interiors and also an outdoor seating area.
This Cute Cafe Serves Delicious Food At An Affordable Price
₹500 - ₹1,000
Family, Big Group, Kids
