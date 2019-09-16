Roastery House Is Where Coffee Lovers Need To Head To

Cafes

The Roastery Coffee House

Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

House 418, 8-2-287/12, Road 14, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The Roastery Coffee House is the best place to have coffee, sit and chill for hours. You will love the place if you are a coffee lover. The place itself gives you good vibes and the food is amazing. The cold brew coffee is a must-try, bit strong though. They serve good cappuccino, pasta and sandwiches. Do not forget to have their Mac and cheese. The sandwiches are just amazing. The Cappuccino's and the coffee art made by Nani makes it more amazing. They have finger-licking food and many other options. The best place in town for coffee with indoor and outdoor seating. Cozy, Good for family and friends and business meetings too. Do visit here when in Hyderabad!

What Could Be Better?

Just Grow better!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

