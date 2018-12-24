Bundle Up Your Homies & Get To These Camping Sites For A Night To Remember

Night camping at a lake, anyone? Yes, sir! Located just 12 km away from Medak is Pocharam Wildlife Sanctuary — on the banks of Alair River, a tributary of Manjeera. The wildlife sanctuary also has the Pocharam Lake in its limits and while it is amazing to witness the sunrise here, we recommend you to camp overnight. With BBQ, bonfire, music, and stories to tell, this is perfect for a tiny getaway. And not to forget, the Nizam Bungalow — a 100-year-old bungalow — is now known as a haunted house. If you’re looking for cheap thrills, make a visit to this bungalow. It’s creepy, so don’t say we didn’t warn you already.

