While dosa is unarguably the winner of South Indian breakfasts, we can have dosa for any meal of the day. If you love chicken and dosas together, these are the places that you should often visit. For they are serving up delicious Chicken Dosas!
Chicken Dosa Is A Thing & These Places Are Serving Some Meaty Ones
While dosa is unarguably the winner of South Indian breakfasts, we can have dosa for any meal of the day. If you love chicken and dosas together, these are the places that you should often visit. For they are serving up delicious Chicken Dosas!
Lakshmi Tiffin Centre
Located in Ayyappa Society, this is a hot favourite. Their menu is filled with a variety of dosas, but our favourite has to be the chicken dosa. Cooked to perfection and priced at INR 85, the dosa goes well with sambar and chutney. They also have ample seating, so make sure to visit this in the early hours as it tends to get a little crowded.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Dosa Zone
Dosa Zone is a famous outlet in Pocharam. Known for quality food and delicious chutneys, this place is a must-visit. Their Chicken Dosa, Chicken 65 Dosa, Chicken 555 Dosa, and Ginger Chicken Dosa are delicious, juicy and priced at INR 80. They don’t have great seating, so if you can order in, go for it.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Dosalicious
Tolichowki has many places to hog on without burning your pockets. Dosalicious is one such place. A tiny outlet with a versatile menu for dosas, this place is a major win. Their Chicken dosa is yum and cooked to perfection. Priced at INR 70, you won’t stop with just one plate.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Sky Nest
Sky Nest located in Gachibowli serves dosas till midnight. The ambience is cosy and simple. They serve chicken dosa and dosa with chicken curry priced at INR 110 and INR 175 respectively. A little pricey for dosas, but the chutneys and chicken curry are served in large portions.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Dosa Hut
Dosa Hut in Kothaguda is a fine place to satiate your dosa cravings. With the quaint ambience and wall frames, this place is famous for bizarre dosas. Try their Butter Chicken Dosa, Chilly Chicken Dosa, Rava Chicken Dosa, and Chicken Dosa Bites. Priced at INR 150 and upwards, these dosas will not let you go back to your regular dosas.
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Dosa Gadi
Dosa Gadi in Madhapur is one such place, that you will frequent, once you eat there. They specialise in dosas and if you love non-vegetarian dosas, this might be your go-to place. Their Chicken 65 Dosa, Chettinad Chicken Dosa, and Chicken Shawarma Dosa are must-try.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Comments (0)