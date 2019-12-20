Low On Cash? This Chinese Restaurant Has Got You Covered!

Craving for some good Chinese cuisine but running on a tight budget? The noodle bar is the place for you. It's situated just outside the DLF Cyber City. This place serves one of the best Chinese in town and can give some good expensive places a run for their money. Out of all the dishes we've tried here, our absolute favourites are the Honey Chilli Potatoes and Burnt Garlic Noodles. The potatoes are perfectly crisp on the outside, and soft on the inside and have an amazing balance of the sweetness of the honey and the spice. The noodles are just as delicious, with the right amount of garlic to give it a good flavour while not overpowering the dish. The best part, almost all the items they serve are under ₹100 and the quantity is good enough to fill your tummy. Another bonus to this place is that it runs till quite late into the night, so if you ever have midnight hunger pangs, you know the place you need to go.