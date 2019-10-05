Boozy Affair! We're Loving These Bars For Their Cocktails

We know you're always on a lookout for delicious cocktails and insane concoctions. Us too, hi-fi! These bars in Hyderabad are serving up the best cocktails in the city, and we see no reason why you're not rushing already.

Dirty Martini

Dirty Martini is one of the hip places in Hyderabad. With all those gigs and events, the place has a lot going on, but it’s their cocktails that we go back for. Try their specialties: Dirty Martini, Mafia Martini, or Scotch Sour. Gulp them down with their killer kebabs or platters.

Dirty Martini - Kitchen & Cocktail Lounge

4.3

Alcazar Mall, 5th Floor, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Heart Cup Coffee

Heart Cup Coffee has various outlets across Hyderabad and they always have a cool gig happening. Their bar menu is versatile and huge and one can always find your choice of poison. Try their Sex on the Beach, Cosmos or the famous Beer Tea. Who doesn’t love beer and tea?

Heart Cup Coffee

4.2

1179, Road 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Repete Brewery & Kitchen

All hail the happy hours at Repete located in Jubilee Hills. If you are broke and want to go on a drinking spree, this is your place. The Bloody Mary, Pina Colada, Long Island Tea are our favourites. They also have their own brews, that is you want to go for beer over cocktails. If you are a chocolate lover, try Death By Chocolate which is a mix of vodka, Bailey Irish cream, and dark chocolate. 

Repete Brewery & Kitchen

3.9

644, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Le Vantage Cafe Bar

When Le Vantage opened in Jubilee Hills, the crowd went crazy about its ambience and food. What is also great about the place is its huge menu of cocktails and drinks. Go for their daiquiri, martini, and tequila sunrise. Don't forget to ace those Instagram-worthy cocktail shots against a neon light background.

Le Vantage Cafe Bar

4.3

Plot 197-A, Road 13, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Zephyr

Talk about drinks, and no one can beat Zephyr. Located in Film Nagar, this place knows how to make its drinks right. If you are looking for something different from your martinis and margaritas, this is it. The Bay Merchant, Smart Talker, Red Velvet, Two to Tango are not movie names you guys. These are their special fusion drinks.

Zephyr

4.2

Aryan's, 2nd floor, Road 92, Film Nagar, Hyderabad

Shake Stir Muddle By Fusion 9

As laid back as Shake Stir Muddle is, it is the sort of place that makes you want to dress up and get out on a Friday night. They have a killer cocktail menu with drinks named after our favourite TV shows. You will find drinks named after 2 Broke Girls, How I Met Your Mother, Two And A Half Men, Homeland, and more. Plus, these go well with their tapas. 

Shake Stir Muddle By Fusion 9

Plot 885, 1st Floor, Road 45, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

