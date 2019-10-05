Boozy Affair! We're Loving These Bars For Their Cocktails

All hail the happy hours at Repete located in Jubilee Hills. If you are broke and want to go on a drinking spree, this is your place. The Bloody Mary, Pina Colada, Long Island Tea are our favourites. They also have their own brews, that is you want to go for beer over cocktails. If you are a chocolate lover, try Death By Chocolate which is a mix of vodka, Bailey Irish cream, and dark chocolate.

