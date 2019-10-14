Spend Time With Your Friends Over Board Games & Good Food!

During my visit to "The Coffee Cup" we ordered their Mixed Non-veg platter, which had Batter Fried Chicken Lollipops, Onion Rings, Spring Rolls, Chicken Wings, and Cheese Balls along with Coleslaw... All of which tasted off the charts good. Moments later, we ordered their Chicken Penne Pasta In Alfredo Sauce which was lip-smacking and is a personal recommendation. It is a cozy place to have quality time with your friends while enjoying board games on offer and the food they serve.